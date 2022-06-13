Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Matildas captain Kerr rested for friendlies against Spain, Portugal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Matildas captain Kerr rested for friendlies against Spain, Portugal

Matildas captain Kerr rested for friendlies against Spain, Portugal

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Semifinal - Australia v Sweden - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 2, 2021. Sam Kerr of Australia looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

13 Jun 2022 10:49AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia captain Sam Kerr and several other senior players have been rested for upcoming friendlies against Spain and Portugal as coach Tony Gustavsson looks to build depth to the Matildas squad for the Women's World Cup on home soil next year.

Chelsea forward Kerr, who was the top scorer in England's Women's Super League last season, was absent from the 24-player roster named on Monday along with vice-captain Steph Catley, Kyah Simon, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler and Hayley Raso.

Football Australia said Ellie Carpenter will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after the Olympique Lyonnais defender sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in the Women's Champions League final last month.

"As we draw closer to the commencement of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, all our decision-making is centred around the strongest possible preparation for all players vying to be a part of 23 in 23," said Gustavsson.

"Selection for this June squad has been based on a combination of factors but ultimately it has been about individualising player programs with a long-term view."

The Matildas are due to face Spain on June 25 in Huelva and take on Portgual in Estoril three days later. Both Spain and Portugal are set to play in the Women's European Championship next month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us