Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Freeman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Freeman

Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Freeman
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Cathy Freeman (C) crosses the finish line to win the womens 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games September 25, 2000. Freeman won the race with a time in 49.11 seconds. Heide Seyerling of South Africa (L) and Mexico's Ana Guevara (R) finished sixth and fifth respectively/File Photo
Matildas get surprise visit from Australian sporting hero Freeman
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v Australia - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2023 Australia players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
18 Jul 2023 03:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Matildas defender Aivi Luik said the World Cup squad was left stunned by a surprise visit from former athlete Cathy Freeman, whose run to 400m gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics inspired a generation of Australian athletes.

The retired sprint star was the first Australian Aboriginal athlete to win an individual Olympic gold and many of the Matildas listed her performance as a defining moment of their childhood.

Luik said the players were shown a video of Freeman's thrilling run during a tactics meeting on Wednesday ahead of their friendly against France.

"We plodded all in there, sat down on our chairs and (coach Tony Gustavsson) mentioned that whilst these types of tournaments require a lot of tactics, it also requires a lot of belief and a lot of heart and so we were going to take a little bit of a turn and do something a bit different," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"By the end of (the video), there was a lot of emotion going around in the room. When they turned the lights on, we turned around and there she was.

"It was a huge surprise to us. A lot of girls were very emotional."

Australia kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland in front of more than 80,000 fans at Stadium Australia, the same venue where Freeman lit the Olympic cauldron and powered to gold in her famous one-piece hooded suit 10 days later.

"She's such a down-to-earth girl, she's amazing. I still can't believe that happened," Luik said.

"A couple years ago we were going through some questions about who your sporting hero is and why - and over half the team said that Cathy Freeman was their hero."

Freeman, who is now 50 and works with numerous community and charitable organizations, shared her tips for handling the pressure that comes with hosting a major event.

"Obviously she had the weight of the nation on her shoulders and she was just one - and we're a whole team," Luik said. "We came away from that feeling a little bit of a weight off our shoulders and just completely inspired.

"My takeaway ... was that we know who we are, we know why we do this, and whilst we want to perform and give results for others outside the circle, at the end of the day you believe in yourself and you do it for yourself.

"All athletes do what they do because they love the sport and so to not lose track of that, and that gives you the confidence to go out there and do your job."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.