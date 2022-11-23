Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Matsuyama withdraws from Hero World Challenge with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Matsuyama withdraws from Hero World Challenge with injury

Matsuyama withdraws from Hero World Challenge with injury

FILE PHOTO: Nov 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Hideki Matsuyama of Japan takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

23 Nov 2022 05:42AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from next week's Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas due to an injury, a tournament official said on Tuesday (Nov 22).

Japan's Matsuyama, who won the limited-field event in 2016, has suffered a number of injuries this year and most recently withdrew from the Houston Open 10 days ago citing a neck injury after opening his third round with a four-over-par 39.

The decision to sit out the Dec 1-4 Hero World Challenge at Albany marks the sixth time this season the 2021 Masters winner has pulled out of a PGA Tour event because of injury.

He withdrew from The Players Championship in March ahead of the first round with a lingering back injury. He then withdrew from the Texas Open a week before his Masters title defence.

The 30-year-old also withdrew from the 3M Open after the first round in July due to wrist soreness and then cited a neck injury for his decision to skip the first leg of the FedExCup playoffs in August.

The world number 19, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will be replaced in the 20-player field at Albany by Canadian Corey Conners.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.