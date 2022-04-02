Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open with neck injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open with neck injury

Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open with neck injury

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Men's Individual - Final - Round 4 - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 1, 2021. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan in action. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

02 Apr 2022 12:16AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Valero Texas Open with a neck injury, less than a week before he was set to begin his Masters defence.

He carded a two-over par in the first round at TPC San Antonio on Thursday and was on level par when he pulled out on Friday in the second round.

The 12th-ranked Matsuyama won the Sony Open in January and the Zozo Championship in October.

He withdrew from the Players Championship in Florida in March due to a back injury.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us