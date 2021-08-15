Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley

Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 14, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 14, 2021 Burnley's Chris Wood in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 14, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 14, 2021 Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson shoots from a free kick REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Maupay, Mac Allister strike late as Brighton overcome Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 14, 2021 Burnley's Chris Wood heads at goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
15 Aug 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 12:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BURNLEY : Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister scored superb second-half goals to seal a 2-1 victory over a wasteful Burnley in their feisty opening Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Argentine midfielder Mac Allister charged into the penalty area and swept home the winner from Pascal Gross's cross after striker Neal Maupay fired in the equaliser on his 25th birthday following a neat pass by substitute Jakub Moder.

James Tarkowski nodded Burnley in front from a corner in the second minute, with the referee refusing to entertain complaints from Maupay who claimed that he was shoved to the ground by the onrushing defender in the build-up.

Brighton's rearguard appeared jittery without Ben White, who joined Arsenal during the close season, and they were rescued by the post with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez well beaten by Johann Gudmundsson's shot from distance after the opener.

Burnley skipper Ben Mee also went close with a header that struck the underside of the crossbar after Sanchez flapped at a corner and Tarkowski could not keep his follow-up effort on target with the missed chances proving costly in the end.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us