Mauritania name 16-year-old in Cup of Nations squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Arab Cup - Group B - Tunisia v Mauritania - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2021 Mauritania coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa before the match REUTERS/Suhaib Salem/File Photo

31 Dec 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 11:00PM)
Mauritania have called up three new European-based players plus 16-year-old midfielder Beyatt Lekweiry in a 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, the football federation said on Friday.

Lewatt is a surprise inclusion from coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who took over in November and has had limited time working with the squad at a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The squad also includes strikers Pape Ibnou Ba from French Ligue 2 club Le Havre, who was born in neighbouring Senegal, and Souleymane Doukara, born in France but playing at Giresunspor in Turkey.

They both made their debuts on Thursday in a warm-up international against Burkina Faso, which ended goalless.

There is also a first call-up for French-born defender Souleymane Karamoko, playing at Ligue 2 strugglers Nancy.

Mauritania will compete at a second successive Cup of Nations finals and are in Group F where they meet Gambia first in Limbe on Jan. 12 followed by Tunisia and Mali.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Babacar Diop (Police), Mohamed El Mokhtar (AS Douanes), Mbacke Ndiaye (Nouakchott Kings)

Defenders: Houssen Abderahmane (Francs Borains), Aly Abeid (Valenciennes), Harouna Abou Demba (unattached), Abdoul Ba (Al Ahli Tripoli), Diadie Diarra (Grand Ouest Lyonnais), El Hassen Houbeibib (Al Zawraa), Souleymane Karamoko (Nancy), Abdoulkader Thiam (US Boulogne)

Midfielders: Mohsen Bodda (FC Nouadhibou), Khassa Camara (NorthEast United), Ibréhima Coulibaly (Le Mans), Mohamed Dellahi Yaly (unattached), Guessouma Fofana (CFR Cluj), Beyatt Lekweiry (AS Douanes), Abdallahi Mahmoud (Istra 1961), Almike Ndiaye (Grand Ouest Lyonnais), Yacoub Sidi (Vita Club), Mohamed Soueid (FC Nouadhibou)

Forwards: Adama Ba (unattached), Pape Ibnou Ba (Le Havre) Oumar Camara (Beroe Stara Zagora), Souleymane Doukara (Giresunspor), Aboubakar Kamara (Aris Salonika), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou), Idrissa Thiam (ASAC Concorde)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

