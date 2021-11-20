Logo
Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No 41 jersey on Jan 5
FILE PHOTO: Apr 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) speaks to fans after the game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Apr 10, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay (22) during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
20 Nov 2021 07:14AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 07:24AM)
Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki will have his No 41 jersey retired when Dallas hosts the Golden State Warriors on Jan 5.

The ceremony will take place after the game between the Mavericks and the Stephen Curry-led Warriors.

Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star during 21 seasons with Dallas. He also led the franchise to its lone NBA title in 2011.

Nowitzki ranks sixth in NBA history with 31,560 career points. He was league MVP for the 2006-07 season and played for Dallas from 1998-2019.

Nowitzki, now 43, will be the fourth player to have his jersey retired by the Mavericks. The others are guards Rolando Blackman (22), Brad Davis (15) and Derek Harper (12).

Current Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was a teammate of Nowitzki on the NBA title team.

Source: Reuters

