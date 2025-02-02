Mavs Luka Doncic headed to Lakers in blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis: Reports

LOS ANGELES: The Dallas Mavericks are sending star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for big man Anthony Davis in a stunning three-team NBA trade reported Saturday by ESPN.

The deal will see Slovenian star Doncic, a 25-year-old five-time All-Star who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, join forces with 40-year-old superstar LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Doncic's arrival gives the Lakers an eventual heir to James, while ESPN cited Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison as saying their acquisition of Davis gives Dallas a much-needed strong defensive presence.

"I believe that defence wins championships," Harrison told ESPN regarding motivation for the trade. "I believe that getting an All-Defensive centre and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance.

"We're built to win now and in the future."

ESPN reported that the Mavericks will also get guard Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, while the Lakers will also receive Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

The Utah Jazz, the third team in the deal, will get Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Reports of the trade surfaced shortly after the Lakers - with Davis sidelined by an abdominal muscle strain - beat the Knicks 128-112 in New York.

"According to people inside the Lakers' locker room not authorised to speak publicly, the trade was a complete shock," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Doncic has been sidelined since Christmas with a calf injury.

He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavericks, where he has played since he was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018 and immediately traded.

Davis, 31, has spent six seasons with the Lakers. A nine-time All-Star, he won a title with the Lakers in 2020.

He is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season.

