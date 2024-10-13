Max Maeder wins open event at Formula Kite Youth European Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiling star Max Maeder extended his stellar run of form by winning the open event at Formula Kite Youth European Championships in Sardinia, Italy on Sunday (Oct 13).

The 18-year-old was in nigh-untouchable form heading into the final day of competition, after having won eight out of 13 races.

Despite finishing top of the event, Maeder did not win the championship, as he was not representing an European country.

Speaking after the race, Maeder commented that the "super flat water" made it "so nice to race in".

Maeder ended the event with 13 points, with the closest competitor, Riccardo Pianosi - an Italian who won the previous year's edition of the event - finishing with 23 points.