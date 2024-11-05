Singapore's Max Maeder named 2024 Young World Sailor of the Year
SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiler Max Maeder was named the inaugural Young World Sailor of the Year at the 2024 World Sailing Awards on Tuesday (Nov 5).
This is the first time a Singaporean has won a World Sailing Awards trophy, the Singapore sailing team said in an Instagram post.
The 18-year-old claimed the title ahead of Italy's Vittorio Bonifacio, Australia's Grae Morris and Denmark's Magnus Overbeck.
The award was presented to an elated Maeder at a ceremony at CHIJMES Hall in Singapore.
"I'm bubbly, I'm happy, and I have a big smile on my face, as you can see," he said, adding that it was great to see World Sailing recognising young sailors and providing them with the opportunity to attend the awards ceremony.
"It's great to encourage and invigorate and have a milestone like that, and I'm so happy, I feel privileged to be able to receive the award tonight," he said.
Winning the award on home soil made it even more meaningful, said Maeder.
"Being able to bring it ... to Singapore, the award, and to have (the ceremony) in Singapore is great to see, and I was so happy when I heard that they are holding it here this year, so it's great to experience it tonight," he said.
Maeder had earlier promised that he would work at a curry puff stall if he won the award, and he confirmed that he would now do so.
"I am a man of my word – I will work at the curry puff store," he said, adding that he would probably put in his shift at Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff in Katong on Thursday.
Maeder is in a stellar vein of form, clinching bronze at the Paris Olympics, as well as winning the 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series and the open event at the Formula Kite Youth European Championships.
The male and female Young World Sailor of the Year categories were open to any sailor under the age of 21.
This was Maeder's second consecutive nomination at the World Sailing Awards. In 2023, he was nominated for Male Sailor of the Year, which was won by Tom Slingsby from Australia.