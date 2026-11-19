SINGAPORE: Singapore kitefoiling star Maximilian Maeder has been crowned this year's male World Sailor of the Year.

The 20-year-old was announced as the winner at the 2026 World Sailing Awards in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday (Nov 18), becoming the first Singaporean to claim the award.

Established in 1994, the World Sailor of the Year awards are regarded as the highest honours sailors can receive in recognition of their achievements in sailing.

They are presented to one male and one female sailor each year by the sport's governing body, World Sailing, and watchmaker Rolex.

Maeder beat three other finalists for the men's award: French yacht racer Thomas Coville, Dutch windsurfer Luuc van Opzeeland and Australian two-time Olympic sailing champion Matt Wearn.

In 2024, Maeder was named the male Young World Sailor of the Year, following a season in which he took bronze at the Paris Olympics, won the 2024 IKA KiteFoil World Series and the open event at the Formula Kite Youth European Championships.

He also made history in 2023 when he became the first Singaporean to be nominated for the male World Sailor of the Year award.

Maeder won all seven competitions he entered this year. He reclaimed the Formula Kite world title in Portugal in May before clinching his fifth Formula Kite European Open title in Turkiye in September.

World Sailor of the Year award recipients are selected through a combination of public voting and a judging panel, with Italy's Maria Giubilei winning the female World Sailor of the Year award.

Winners typically receive the award and a Rolex timepiece during the annual World Sailing Awards ceremony.

Previous winners of the men's award include Australia's Jimmy Spithill, Britain's Ben Ainslie and New Zealand's Peter Burling.