Max Verstappen to become a father

ABU DHABI : Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet.

"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle'," the couple posted jointly on Instagram ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

The baby will be a second for Germany-born Piquet, who had a daughter in 2019 with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.