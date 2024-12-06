Logo
Max Verstappen to become a father
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. - May 7, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet before practice REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 3, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet after winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo
06 Dec 2024 05:11PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2024 05:39PM)
ABU DHABI : Quadruple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen announced on Friday he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple champion Nelson Piquet.

"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle'," the couple posted jointly on Instagram ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

The baby will be a second for Germany-born Piquet, who had a daughter in 2019 with Russian former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

Dutch driver Verstappen won his fourth successive title with Red Bull in Las Vegas last month.

Source: Reuters

