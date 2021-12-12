Max Verstappen wins Formula One world championship

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Formula One world championship for Red Bull on Sunday (Dec 12) after passing the Mercedes of title rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

He is the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title.

The Red Bull driver notched up a 10th victory of the season when he took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who went into the race level on points, went wheel to wheel to the chequered flag with the Dutchman edging the race.

Hamilton, who had won the three previous races, made the perfect start when he overtook Verstappen before by the first corner.

The two then tangled on the first lap with Verstappen overtaking and forcing Hamilton wide off the track but the Mercedes driver cut across and rejoined the race in the lead.

He slowed to give back time but the stewards decided not to investigate the incident.