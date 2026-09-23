Singapore fencer Maxine Wong stuns defending champion on the way to Asian Games foil bronze

NAGOYA: Singapore fencer Maxine Wong upset several higher-ranked opponents on her way to clinching bronze in the women’s individual foil at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Sep 23).

At Aichi Sky Expo, Wong shocked China’s defending champion Huang Qianqian 12-10 in the round of 16, before following that up with a 15-6 victory over Hong Kong’s Daphne Chan, bronze medallist at the last Games.

Wong’s run, however, ended in the semi-finals with a 6-15 defeat by Japan’s world number 3 Yuka Ueno. Despite the defeat, she took bronze as both losing semi-finalists are guaranteed a medal.

In the pool round, Wong won three of her five bouts to reach the round of 32, where she defeated Philippines' Janna Catantan 15-2.

This was Wong's first individual fencing medal at the Asian Games. At the 2018 edition, she teamed up with Amita Berthier, Tatiana Wong and Melanie Huang to secure a joint-bronze in the women's team foil event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singapore's Berthier lost 14-15 to Uzbekistan’s Polina Volobueva in the round of 16.

Wong's bronze is Singapore’s second fencing medal at these Games. On Tuesday, Kiria Tikanah clinched a silver in the women's individual epee.