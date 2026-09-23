Singapore fencer Maxine Wong stuns defending champion on the way to Asian Games foil bronze

NAGOYA: Sitting in the stands at the Aichi Sky Expo on Wednesday (Sep 23) were Singapore fencer Maxine Wong's three lucky charms.

At her debut Asian Games in 2018, her parents and elder sister were cheering her on as she combined with Amita Berthier, Tatiana Wong and Melanie Huang to secure a joint-bronze in the women's team foil event.

Fast forward six years to Wednesday, the trio were there to witness her clinch another bronze, this time in the women's individual foil event.

"It's really special to have them here, and their support means a lot," Wong said. "(They told me) no pressure, just have fun."

Wong upset several higher-ranked opponents on the way to her podium finish, first beating China’s defending champion Huang Qianqian 12-10 in the round of 16.

This is the Singaporean's first victory over Huang, having recently lost to her at the Asian Championships in June.