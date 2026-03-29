Mayweather says rematch with Pacquiao is exhibition, venue still to be decided

March 29 : Floyd Mayweather's scheduled rematch with Manny Pacquiao will be an exhibition fight, with the venue for the bout yet to be nailed down, the former multi-weight world champion said on Saturday.

Mayweather, 49, and Pacquiao, 47 had announced last month that they would meet at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September, with the bout streaming globally on Netflix.

However, Mayweather told Vegas Sports Today: "As of right now, we don't know exactly where the fight is going to be at.

"The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don't know if it's 100 per cent going to be there.

"And this is not actually a fight, it's an exhibition...

"It's an exhibition, so we're both winners. I mean, we just want to go out there and entertain the people and put on a good show."

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayweather also announced last month that he would return from retirement, with his last professional bout coming in 2017 against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

The American holds a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts and defeated former eight-division world champion Pacquiao in 2015.