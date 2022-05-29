Logo
Mbappe 'already forgotten', says Real's Perez after Champions League win
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 21, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 14, 2022 Real Madrid president Florentino Perez REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
29 May 2022 03:10PM (Updated: 29 May 2022 03:28PM)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was not on the club's minds as they celebrated a record-extending 14th European Cup crown after victory against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish capital but signed a contract extension until 2025 at PSG last week in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans.

"Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten," Perez told reporters after a Vinicius Jr tap-in gave them a 1-0 win.

"Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season and that is a forgotten issue, there is only a Real Madrid party."

Mbappe's choice to stay at the French champions has triggered a war of words between the parties involved after La Liga president Javier Tebas said they would file a complaint against PSG to UEFA because the deal "attacked the economic stability" of the European game.

Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune hit back at Tebas on Thursday, saying his denigration of the French league and its players was "unacceptable".

Source: Reuters/ac

