Mbappe and Bellingham give Real Madrid 2-0 win over nine-man Sevilla
Mbappe and Bellingham give Real Madrid 2-0 win over nine-man Sevilla

19 May 2025 03:30AM
Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored late in the second half to give a depleted Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Sevilla, who ended the game with nine men after straight red cards to Loic Bade and Isaac Romero.

With leaders Barcelona having already secured the title after Thursday's 2-0 win at city rivals Espanyol gave them an unassailable lead with two games left to play, Real entered the game missing several regular starters including Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Sevilla were a man down after 11 minutes when Bade held Mbappe to stop a quick counter-attack, with the referee considering it was a clear scoring opportunity for Real and flashing a straight red card at the French defender.

However, despite dominating possession, Real struggled to create many chances with Mbappe and Endrick missing clear opportunities before the break.

Sevilla had a second player sent off three minutes after the restart when halftime substitute Isaac Romero's unpleasant studs up tackle on Aurelien Tchouameni earned another straight red card.

Five minutes after hitting the crossbar with a shot in the 70th minute, Mbappe finally managed to break the deadlock, slotting a low strike from outside the box just inside the right post.

In the 87th minute, 21-year-old Real Madrid academy forward Gonzalo Garcia crossed for Bellingham to tap in from close range to wrap up the win for the visitors.

Ahead of the final weekend of the season, Champions Barca have 85 points, four ahead second-placed Real Madrid, with Atletico Madrid in third on 73 points. Athletic Bilbao, on 70 points, and Villarreal, on 67, complete the top five, who will represent Spain next season in the Champions League.

Source: Reuters
