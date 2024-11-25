Logo
Mbappe and Bellingham inspire Real to 3-0 thrashing of Leganes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - November 24, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Leganes' Adria Altimira REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - November 24, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - November 24, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Leganes' Sergio Gonzalez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - November 24, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Leganes' Sergio Gonzalez REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - November 24, 2024 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in action with Leganes' Juan Cruz REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
25 Nov 2024 03:50AM
LEGANES, Spain : Kylian Mbappe ended his goal drought with a thunderous strike and midfielder Jude Bellingham scored a header as Real Madrid thrashed Leganes 3-0 on Sunday.

Leganes' solid defence kept Real at bay in the first half, but the visitors took the lead three minutes before the break when Vinicius Jr combined with Mbappe, who netted his seventh league goal this season.

Real enjoyed most of the possession in the second half and Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde scored from a free-kick after Bellingham had been fouled at the 66th minute.

The England international secured the victory with a header five minutes from time.

With a game in hand, Real are second in the standings on 30 points, four behind Barcelona, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

