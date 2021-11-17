Logo
Mbappe and Benzema inspire France to 2-0 win against Finland
Finland's Leo Vaisanen in action with France's Kylian Mbappe at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Lehtikuva)

17 Nov 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 07:06AM)
HELSINKI: Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe were on target again in a sharp second-half performance as France completed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 away win against Finland on Tuesday (Nov 16).

The French attack stuttered until Benzema came on as a second-half substitute and Mbappe set him up for the opener.

Mbappe then scored France's second as the world champions, who had already qualified for Qatar 2022 after last Saturday's 8-0 demolition of Kazakhstan, topped Group D with 18 points from eight games.

Finland, who were hoping to secure a playoff spot, ended up third on 11 points, one behind Ukraine who beat Bosnia 2-0 away to take second place.

Source: Reuters/kg

