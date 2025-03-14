Mbappe back with France for Nations League quarter-finals against Croatia

Logo
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - League A - Group 2 - France v Belgium - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 9, 2024 France's Kylian Mbappe applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

14 Mar 2025 12:22AM
PARIS : Kylian Mbappe has been called up to the France squad for the first time since last September to face Croatia in the Nations League quarter-finals, coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old striker, who has 86 caps, was not included in the squad for their Nations League fixtures in October and November after signing with Real Madrid in July.

"I've discussed with him. I can confirm what I told you a few weeks ago, he will be our captain," Deschamps told a press conference.

France will play the first leg in Split next Thursday with the return at the Stade de France on March 23.

Source: Reuters
