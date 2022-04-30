Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mbappe bags brace as PSG held by Strasbourg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe bags brace as PSG held by Strasbourg

Mbappe bags brace as PSG held by Strasbourg
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Strasbourg v Paris St Germain - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - April 29, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Neymar REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Mbappe bags brace as PSG held by Strasbourg
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Strasbourg v Paris St Germain - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - April 29, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
30 Apr 2022 05:26AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain were held to a 3-3 draw at Racing Strasbourg in a spectacular encounter on Friday.

PSG, who claimed a record-equalling 10th top-flight title last weekend, had to share the points after Anthony Caci's strike gave the hosts a last-gasp equaliser in stoppage time.

Before that, Mbappe had scored his 23rd and 24th league goals. He cancelled out Kevin Gameiro's opener before extending his team's lead following Achraf Hakimi's second-half strike after a Marco Verratti own goal.

The result left PSG on 79 points from 35 games and fifth-placed Strasbourg on 57, two points behind third-placed Stade Rennais who occupy the last Champions League spot.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us