Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mbappe can reach Ronaldo's level, Ancelotti says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe can reach Ronaldo's level, Ancelotti says

Mbappe can reach Ronaldo's level, Ancelotti says
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the match while holding the match ball after scoring a hat-trick REUTERS/Susana Vera
Mbappe can reach Ronaldo's level, Ancelotti says
Soccer Football - Champions League - Knockout Phase Playoff - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe with coach Carlo Ancelotti after being substituted REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
20 Feb 2025 08:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on his striker Kylian Mbappe after he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday that took the Champions League holders into the last 16.

Ancelotti said Mbappe had the potential to reach the same level as club great Cristiano Ronaldo, who is Real's all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games for the 15-times Champions League winners.

"He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano's level," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappe is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable."

Ancelotti lamented that his side had to go through the pain of the knockout round but said that they were to blame after a slow start to the campaign that caused them to finish outside the top eight in the league standings

The holders will face Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atletico Madrid, depending on Friday's draw, as they seek a record-extending 16th title.

"It's not positive at all having to go through the knock-out because we had to play 10 games to get to the last 16," Ancelotti said.

"We're not coming out of a difficult period, we're entering one because this is when the real season starts. There is no way to stop, to rest. But on an emotional level, sure, this tie has been good for us. Let's keep rolling."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement