Mbappe could captain PSG against Clermont
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lorient - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 3, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

08 Apr 2022 08:26PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 08:26PM)
PARIS : Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of the season, could captain the team when they travel to Clermont in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The France forward, who stayed at PSG this season despite several offers from Real Madrid, has been in scintillating form recently, both for club and country, and his influence has been growing exponentially this year.

The 23-year-old is second in the Ligue 1 scoring chart with 17 goals this season, one behind Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, but has also made the highest number of assists (13).

"He is a clear example of how when we arrived (15 months ago) his form wasn't as everyone expected but thanks to his hard work, dedication and confidence he has turned the situation around," coach Mauricio Pochettino told a news conference on Friday.

"We just gave him the platform and the space to grow and improve."

Mbappe scored both goals in PSG's 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, but it was not enough as the team conceded three goals in the space of 16 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu to suffer another embarrassing exit.

Pochettino still believes PSG were the better side, saying they "were better most of the time across both legs", but attention has turned towards wrapping up another Ligue 1 title and thinking about Mbappe's future.

In the absence of Marquinhos, who is suffering from muscle problems, Mbappe is a possible captain as the Qatar-backed club looks to secure a contract extension.

Asked what the club could offer Mbappe to stay, Pochettino said: "When he is here you can ask him and he'll give a better answer.

"We want the best for the club and the best for Kylian and we think the best for all parties is that he stays with us. There are negotiations that need to serve all parties to reach an agreement."

On Saturday, however, Mbappe could be handed the skipper's armband.

"It is possible. He is among those who are considered," said Pochettino.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 68 points from 30 games, with Clermont sitting in 17th place, 40 points behind.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

