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Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid
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Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid

Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - September 4, 2026 Real Betis' Troy Parrott celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - September 4, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after his penalty is saved by Real Betis' Alvaro Valles REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - September 4, 2026 Real Betis' Troy Parrott scores their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - September 4, 2026 Real Betis' Alvaro Valles and Natan celebrate after the match with teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Mbappe denied at the death as Betis beat Real Madrid
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Estadio La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - September 4, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
05 Sep 2026 05:36AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2026 05:58AM)
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SEVILLE, Spain, Sept 4 : Real Madrid’s perfect start to the LaLiga season ended on Friday when Real Betis beat them 1-0, with substitute Troy Parrott scoring nine minutes from time and goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saving a stoppage-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

The clash began at a high tempo but the pace dropped after the interval in the heat of Seville. Parrott, introduced in the 68th minute, broke the deadlock in the 81st when he reacted quickly after Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois parried a header into his path.

Mbappe struck the crossbar four minutes later before substitute Carlos Espi met a cross from Vinicius Junior with a spectacular bicycle kick, only for the equaliser to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Nelson Deossa then nearly sealed the victory for hosts Betis with a long-range effort after spotting Courtois off his line, but the goalkeeper recovered to make the save.

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Madrid got one final opportunity when Natan brought down Vinicius inside the area deep into stoppage time, but Valles saved Mbappe's spot kick to preserve Betis's lead and secure the three points.

“I don’t know how we lost because we played very well collectively. I cannot fault the attitude of any of my players. We deserved to win but deserving to win does not give you points,” Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said.

“I’m very happy with my players, all of them. I cannot fault any of them individually. As for the penalty, when one of us steps up to take it, we all stand together. 

"The Betis players are more streetwise than the Madrid players, who are very honest. With the backing of a fantastic crowd, they manage to gain these kinds of advantages.” 

Source: Reuters
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