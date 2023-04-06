Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Forward Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paris St Germain after they used him in a video to promote season ticket sales, without informing him how the interview would be used.

The video released by PSG on Wednesday features snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters. It links to the ticketing section on the club's website.

"I've just taken part in the season ticketing campaign of the club for 2023-24," Mbappe said on social media.

"At no moment was I informed of the content of the interview ... It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day.

"I do not agree with the video that was published. This is why I am fighting for individual image rights. PSG is a great club and a great family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain."

PSG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, ESPN reported that Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities for the France national team.

At the time, the striker said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation (FFF) was a "collective move" to help fellow team mates, with the FFF saying it would review its agreement on players' image rights.