Mbappe double helps PSG stay top in Ligue 1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - September 3, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - September 3, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe is shown a yellow card by referee REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - September 3, 2022 Paris St Germain's Neymar comes on as a substitute to replace Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
04 Sep 2022 05:03AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2022 05:03AM)
PARIS : Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain geared up for their Champions League opener with a routine 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes to stay top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday.

France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's tally to seven before being replaced by Neymar as coach Christophe Galtier looked to spare the duo before PSG host Juventus on Tuesday.

PSG have 16 points from six games and lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who beat AJ Auxerre 2-0 away, on goal difference.

Olympique Lyonnais, who have a game in hand, climbed up to third on 13 points after Karl Toko Ekambi's double and a goal by Alexandre Lacazette gave them a resounding 5-0 victory against Angers.

RC Lens are fourth, also on 13 points, and travel to Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

