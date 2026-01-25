Logo
Mbappe double powers Real Madrid past Villarreal to top of LaLiga
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 24, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 24, 2026 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in action with Villarreal's Alberto Moleiro REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 24, 2026 Real Madrid's Arda Guler in action with Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 24, 2026 Villarreal's Renato Veiga in action with Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 24, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe talks with Jude Bellingham before taking a penalty REUTERS/Pablo Morano
25 Jan 2026 06:10AM
VILLARREAL, Spain, Jan 24 : Kylian Mbappe struck twice in the second half as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Saturday, climbing above Barcelona to take provisional pole position in LaLiga.

The win moved Alvaro Arbeloa's side to 51 points, two clear of second-placed Barcelona, who host bottom club Oviedo on Sunday. Villarreal are fourth, level on 41 with Atletico Madrid.

Real dominated from the outset, with Vinicius Jr causing endless problems on the left flank.

The Brazilian's pivotal moment came just after halftime when he weaved past defenders in the 47th minute and fed Mbappe inside the penalty area, leaving the French forward an easy finish from close range.

Real continued to control the tempo and Mbappe sealed the win in stoppage time, converting from the penalty spot after being clumsily fouled inside the box.

Source: Reuters
