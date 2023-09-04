Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away

Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Clinton Mata REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Nicolas Tagliafico REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos in action with Olympique Lyonnais' Ernest Nuamah REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mbappe at the double as PSG thump Lyon away
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 3, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
04 Sep 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 05:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LYON, France: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain romped to a 4-1 away triumph over troubled Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (Sep 3) to record a second win in the new Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe converted a fourth-minute penalty, and netted the fourth goal just before the halftime break, as victory took PSG up to eight points from four games and into second spot, two behind leaders Monaco.

The spotkick was awarded after Manuel Ugarte was scythed down by home captain Corentin Tolisso and was followed by a second goal in the 20th minute from Achraf Hakimi after a one-two with Ousmane Dembele.

Marco Asensio made it 3-0 in the 38th minute before Mbappe showed PSG’s dominance with the fourth.

Tolisso netted a second-half consolation from the penalty spot for the home side, who have a single point from their opening four games with coach Laurent Blanc’s future looking uncertain.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.