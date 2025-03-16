Mbappe double secures Real Madrid 2-1 win at Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain : Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal 2-1 on Saturday and move provisionally top of the LaLiga standings.

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Alex Baena's corner was deflected by Aurelien Tchouameni, allowing Juan Foyth to score from close range.

Real Madrid levelled 10 minutes later when Mbappe pounced on Brahim Diaz's blocked shot and the ball landed at his feet for a close-range finish.

Six minutes later, the French international scored his 20th league goal of the season, latching on to Lucas Vazquez's through ball and slotting home.

Real top LaLiga on 60 points, three clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and face third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday.