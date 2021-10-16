Logo
Mbappe ends PSG scoring drought in Angers win
Sport

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 15, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 15, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 15, 2021 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 15, 2021 Paris St Germain fans in the stands during the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 15, 2021 Paris St Germain's Thilo Kehrer in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
16 Oct 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 05:05AM)
PARIS : Kylian Mbappe ended a four-game scoreless streak for Paris St Germain with a late penalty that helped the capital side extend their Ligue 1 lead to nine points with a 2-1 home win against Angers on Friday.

The France striker buried his spot kick three minutes from time after Danilo Pereira had cancelled out Angelo Fulgini's first-half opener to put PSG on 27 points from 10 games.

Angers, who were the best side in the opening half, are fourth on 16 points as they left the Parc des Princes frustrated after a VAR review gave PSG the late penalty for a Pierrick Capelle handball.

Second-placed RC Lens travel to Montpellier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

