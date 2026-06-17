Mbappe double fires France to impressive win over Senegal

EAST RUTHERFORD, United States: Kylian Mbappe struck twice to lead France to a dominant 3-1 victory over Senegal in World Cup Group I on Tuesday (Jun 16) and become his country's all-time record goalscorer.

Although the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half, the second period was a different matter as class ultimately proved the difference for the twice world champions.

Inevitably, it was captain Mbappe who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute and providing a neat finish.

Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappe broke Olivier Giroud's record with his 58th France goal thanks to a scorching strike from outside the box deep into added time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye's consolation strike for Senegal.

The double moved Mbappe to 14 World Cup goals, taking him past Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine and level with Germany's Gerd Muller, two behind record holder Miroslav Klose.

"I play to leave a mark on my country's history and to help my team win the World Cup," Mbappe told reporters.

"I don't think we're fully up and running yet. But it's always good to start a tournament with a win. It gives you a bit more peace of mind, even though you're never really relaxed at a World Cup."

Senegal had started with far greater intensity and gave France early problems through Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, while Deschamps' side struggled to find rhythm despite dominating possession.

Jackson almost opened the scoring after a lightning counter-attack down the left, driving into the box and firing a low shot against the post before the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Mike Maignan's heel and went out for a corner.