Mbappe, Griezmann on bench for Tunisia game
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 France's Antoine Griezmann during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
30 Nov 2022 09:48PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 09:48PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France's clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.

Forward Mbappe, who has scored three goals in the first two games, is given a breather as is attacking midfielder Griezmann and seven other players who started in the 2-1 win against Denmark last week.

France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group while Tunisia will advance if they win and Australia draw against Denmark in the other game.

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri made six changes as Wahbi Khazri gets his first start.

France - Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbdi Khazri (capt.).

Source: Reuters

