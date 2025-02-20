Mbappe hat-trick buries Man City to fire Real Madrid into last 16

MADRID : Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 with a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick on Wednesday in their Champions League playoff second leg at a raucous Santiago Bernabeu stadium, earning them a 6-3 aggregate victory and a place in the last 16.

Last year's champions will face either Bayer Leverkusen or city rivals Atletico Madrid, depending on Friday's draw, as they seek a record-extending 16th title.

Mbappe opened the scoring with Real's first attack in the fourth minute, taking advantage of another massive blunder by City's defence when captain Ruben Dias missed his header and left the French forward free to lob over the onrushing Ederson.

Mbappe scored again in the 33rd minute with a close-range strike after a humiliating cutback that left defender Josko Gvardiol on the floor.

Real kept piling on the pressure and wasting chances against Pep Guardiola's struggling team. Mbappe scored his third in the 61st minute with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box just inside Ederson's right post.

Manchester City scored a compensation goal at the death, Nico Gonzalez converting a rebound after Omar Marmoush's free kick bounced off the crossbar, but it did little to tarnish a fantastic night for the Spaniards.