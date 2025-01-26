Mbappe hat-trick gives Real Madrid easy win at Valladolid

VALLADOLID, Spain : Kylian Mbappe bagged a hat-trick as Real Madrid easily beat bottom-club Real Valladolid 3-0 on Saturday to extend their lead on top of the LaLiga standings.

Real opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Mbappe played a neat one-two with Jude Bellingham, bursting into the box to collect the Englishman's pass to beat the offside trap before gleefully firing in past goalkeeper Karl Hein.

He extended their lead in a quick counter in the 56th minute and wrapped the win from the penalty spot after Mario Martin was sent off for a studs up tackle on Bellingham inside the box in added time.

Real top the LaLiga standings with 49 points, four ahead second-placed Atletico Madrid who dropped two points at home earlier on Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Villarreal. They are followed by Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, level on 39 points, both with a game in hand.