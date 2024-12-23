Mbappe hit 'rock bottom' with missed penalty at Bilbao

Kylian Mbappe hit "rock bottom" with a penalty miss at Athletic Bilbao earlier this month as he struggled to adapt to his new surroundings at Real Madrid but the French forward said he used that disappointment to fuel his recent return to form.

Mbappe left Paris St Germain in the close season as the French club's all-time top scorer but his move to Real has been plagued by teething problems, while a hamstring injury and a thigh issue have also hampered his settling-in time.

However, since missing his second penalty in a week in a 2-1 loss at Bilbao Mbappe has scored four goals in all competitions, including the opener in Sunday's 4-2 LaLiga win over Sevilla.

"I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game. I hit rock bottom," he told Real Madrid TV. "I missed a penalty and I realised at that moment I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality."

Mbappe now has 10 goals in 16 league appearances, helping Real end the calendar year second in the table, just a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

"I can score a lot more, I know I have a lot more to give. The last few games I've played better," he said.

"I think we now know each other better. I've joined the team and that changed a lot of things. The settling-in period is over, as the coach says. I feel very comfortable in the team and I play better with the others on the pitch."

Real next travel to face Valencia in LaLiga on Jan. 3.