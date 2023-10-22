Logo
Sport

Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
Sport

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz in action with RC Strasbourg's Ismael Doukoure REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 21, 2023 RC Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa in action with Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v RC Strasbourg - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
22 Oct 2023 01:17AM
PARIS, France : Kylian Mbappe was in top form as Paris St. Germain secured a 3-0 home victory against RC Strasbourg on Saturday, scoring one goal and creating another to help the club move provisionally to the top of Ligue 1.

Mbappe put PSG ahead 10 minutes into the match with a penalty, awarded after team mate Goncalo Ramos was brought down.

Carlos Soler extended the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, finishing from close range following a cutback from Mbappe from the byline.

Fabian Ruiz secured the three points at a rainy Parc des Princes in the 77th minute, deftly manoeuvring past two defenders inside the box before finding the back of the net.

PSG are top of the table with 18 points, one ahead of AS Monaco who play Metz on Sunday. Strasbourg are 12th with 10 points.

Source: Reuters

