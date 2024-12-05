Mbappe misses another penalty as Real Madrid are shocked at Bilbao

BILBAO, Spain : Kylian Mbappe missed his second penalty in a week as LaLiga champions Real Madrid slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, their fourth loss in the last seven games in all competitions.

Unbeaten for almost two months, Athletic dominated proceedings and took the lead thanks to a close-range effort by Alex Berenguer in the 53rd minute but Mbappe had a great chance to level from the spot after defender Antonio Ruediger was fouled 15 minutes later.

However, the French forward, who missed a spot-kick in the Champions League loss at Liverpool last week, stroked another weak shot that made it easy for Julen Agirrezabala to palm the effort away.

Real finally managed to equalise in the 78th minute when Jude Bellingham fired home a rebound but a bad mistake by Federico Valverde gifted the ball to Gorka Guruzeta who struck the winner past a helpless Thibaut Courtois one minute later.

Real missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Barcelona who top the standings on 37 points, four ahead of second-placed Real who have a game in hand. Athletic Bilbao are fourth on 29 points.