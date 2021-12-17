Mbappe not unsettled by speculation over PSG future, says Pochettino

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE: Kylian Mbappe is "relaxed" and not unsettled despite ongoing speculation about his future, Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Thursday (Dec 16).

"Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season," Pochettino told reporters at a press conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.

Mbappe, 22, has just a year left on his contract in Paris and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the speculation intensifying since the arrival of Lionel Messi in the French capital.

In Madrid, Mbappe was on the front page of leading sports dailies Marca and AS on Thursday, with Real apparently hopeful of signing the World Cup winner before the transfer window closes in Europe on August 31.

"This period is part of football," Pochettino said of the transfer window.

"Lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't.

"Kylian is preparing for tomorrow's game. The only conversations I have with Kylian are about football. He has a year left on his contract, if he doesn't renew it. We are happy with him and from what I see he is happy with us too."