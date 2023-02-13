Logo
Mbappe in PSG's squad for Bayern Champions League clash
Mbappe in PSG's squad for Bayern Champions League clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Friendly - Saudi Pro League XI v Paris St Germain - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

13 Feb 2023 10:33PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 10:33PM)
PARIS : Kylian Mbappe was included in Paris St Germain's squad for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes after taking part in training in the last two sessions.

The France forward, who had initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained on Feb. 1, was on the pitch with his team mates on Sunday and Monday.

Coach Christophe Galtier on Saturday said he would take 'zero risk' with Mbappe.

Lionel Messi and influential midfielder Marco Verratti are also back from injury.

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

Source: Reuters

