Sport

Mbappe to the rescue as PSG grab late win against Brest
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe misses from the penalty spot but scores their third goal from the rebound REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Stade Francis-Le Ble, Brest, France - October 29, 2023 Brest's Steve Mounie celebrates scoring their first goal with Lilian Brassier REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
29 Oct 2023 10:37PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2023 11:37PM)
BREST, France: A late strike from Kylian Mbappe allowed Paris St Germain to snatch a 3-2 win at Brest in the Ligue 1 on Sunday (Oct 29).

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Lilian Brassier fouled Randal Kolo Muani. While Mbappe's spot kick effort was saved, he netted the rebound a minute before stoppage time.

PSG are second with 21 points, a point behind leaders Nice. Brest are sixth with 15 points.

Warren Zaire-Emery, 17, displayed his skills 16 minutes into the game when he fired a thunderous shot into the upper left corner to hand PSG a 1-0 lead.

Mbappe doubled the score with his 250th club goal when he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom-left corner in the 28th minute.

Steve Mounie was roared on by the home fans when he netted a close-range shortly before the interval and Jeremy Le Douaron levelled the score with another just after the restart.

Source: Reuters

