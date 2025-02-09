Mbappe rescues Real Madrid in 1-1 draw with Atletico

Logo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 8, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 8, 2025 Real Madrid's Fran Garcia in action with Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 8, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios in action with Real Madrid's Fran Garcia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 8, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet in action with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 8, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios in action with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
09 Feb 2025 06:17AM
MADRID : Real Madrid salvaged a 1-1 draw against city rivals Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday with Kylian Mbappe scoring a second-half goal to cancel out Julian Alvarez's first-half opener for the visiting side.

That kept Real top of LaLiga on 50 points, one ahead of Atletico in second who missed a chance to leapfrog them.

In a tale of two halves at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Atletico dominated the first 45 minutes and took the lead when Alvarez struck a 35th minute penalty after Aurelien Tchouameni had fouled Samuel Lino inside the box.

Real roared back after the break, Mbappe stroking home a rebound in the 50th minute to level the game.

Source: Reuters
