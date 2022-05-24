Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mbappe says he spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe says he spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension

Mbappe says he spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Paris, France - May 23, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe during the press conference REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

24 May 2022 11:11AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 11:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Kylian Mbappe said Liverpool were one of the clubs he spoke to before deciding to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, and that he had also met with the Premier League side in 2017 when he was still at Monaco.

Mbappe had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid this summer but stunned the Spanish champions by signing a contract extension until 2025 with PSG last week.

Juergen Klopp said earlier this month that Liverpool were interested in Mbappe and the player said there had been some contact.

"We talked a little bit, but not too much," Mbappe the Daily Telegraph. "I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her.

"It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain in the end."

Liverpool and Real will meet in Paris on May 28 in the Champions League final.

($1 = 0.9378 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us