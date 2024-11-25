Logo
Sport

Mbappe says he's beginning to click with Real team mates
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Leganes v Real Madrid - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - November 24, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Leganes' Adria Altimira REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

25 Nov 2024 01:47PM
Kylian Mbappe believes he is finally getting up to speed with his Real Madrdid teammates after scoring in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Leganes on Sunday.

Mbappe, who had played in a central attacking role since joining from Paris St Germain, went four games without scoring in all competitions before netting the opener against Leganes.

The 25-year-old was moved back to his preferred position on the left and combined well with fellow attacker Vinicius Jr, who set up Mbappe's goal.

"Vinicius and I read each other very well. I've got a great relationship with him and he's a great player," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the win.

"I think I put in a good performance. I'm starting to get up to speed with my teammates. I can play in every position and I'm ready to help the team and give my all.

"It's the story of my career. I play on the right, on the left, in the middle and with two up top. It doesn't matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals."

Real are second in the league, four points behind Barcelona, who have played one game more. The leaders drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

