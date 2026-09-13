Mbappe scores brace as Real Madrid get 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano

MADRID, Sept 12 : Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Mbappe got his sixth goal of the season in the 14th minute, from a penalty, after Rayo defender Florian Lejeune fouled Alvaro Carreras in the box.

Three minutes later Carreras exchanged passes with Mbappe, after Lejeune had gifted the ball to Vinicius Junior, and sent a shot into the net.

Wingers Vinicius and Yan Diomande, making his first start for Real since joining in August, found ample space to operate in and after 34 minutes the Brazilian raced down the left before picking out Jude Bellingham, just inside the box, who side-footed into the bottom corner with minimal fuss.

Mbappe hit the post late in the first half but the only danger to Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's clean sheet came from a long-range strike by Andrei Ratiu which the Belgian pushed away.

The lack of tension was evident early in the second period, with Rayo's Pedro Diaz hitting the post. The visitors pulled a goal back after 51 minutes when, after a cheap giveaway, Sergio Camello sneaked the ball through Ibrahima Konate's legs and into the corner of the net.

Rayo were now enjoying comfortable possession in the Real Madrid half and were keeping Courtois busy. On the Real Madrid bench, manager Jose Mourinho's anger was mirrored by whistles from the crowd.

With 13 minutes to go, Real's Denzel Dumfries drew a spectacular save from goalkeeper Emil Audero after connecting with substitute Arda Guler's cross.

Real Madrid closed out the game with a second goal from Mbappe on the counter-attack in the 91st minute, moving him on to seven goals in six games in all competitions.

The result put Real Madrid on 12 points, level with leaders Barcelona who play Levante on Sunday.

Espanyol beat Osasuna 2-0 with an early brace from Roberto Fernandez, while Racing Santander came from behind to defeat in-form Alaves 2-1.

Elche went ahead at San Mames through a second-half penalty from Facundo Buonanotte, but Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams found an equaliser with 11 minutes remaining and the game finished 1-1.