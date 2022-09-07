Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus

Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Paris St Germain v Juventus - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Paris St Germain v Juventus - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Paris St Germain v Juventus - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
07 Sep 2022 05:03AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 05:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor as Paris St Germain started their Champions League campaign by beating Juventus 2-1 at home on Tuesday, their first victory against the Italian side.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal and added a second in the opening half before substitute Weston McKennie reduced the arrears after the break as the French champions' level went down a notch.

Juve had chances to equalise but keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several good saves to make up for a blunder for the visitors' goal, ensuring PSG beat the Italian side for the first time in nine meetings, having lost the last six.

Christophe Galtier's team are level on three points in Group H with Benfica, who beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.

(This story corrects to clear that PSG won their first game against Juventus in nine matches, not eight)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.