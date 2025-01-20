Mbappe shines as Real Madrid fight back to beat Las Palmas 4-1

MADRID : Kylian Mbappe was in inspired form, scoring twice to guide Real Madrid to a comeback 4-1 win over visitors Las Palmas on Sunday that lifted the champions to the top of the LaLiga standings.

Real leapfrogged Atletico Madrid, who were stunned 1-0 at lowly Leganes on Saturday, to sit top on 46 points, two ahead of their local rivals in second, with third-placed Barcelona trailing by seven points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were shocked as Las Palmas took the lead 25 seconds after kickoff when Fabio Silva stroked home a Sandro cross from close range, but Real piled on the pressure and Mbappe equalised from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, after Rodrygo was fouled inside the box.

Missing Vinicius Jr for the first of two league games due to suspension after his red card against Valencia, Mbappe took the responsibility of providing Real's attacking impetus, playing one of his best all-round games since arriving in the Spanish capital from Paris St Germain last year.

Mbappe was seemingly everywhere on the pitch and linked well with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, forcing Las Palmas goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to work hard to keep Real at bay.

Mbappe ran past three defenders and fired a bullet shot from the edge of the box that Cillessen brilliantly kept out, but Lucas Vazquez brought down the rebound and put it on a plate for Brahim Diaz to tap into the empty net for Real's second goal in the 33rd minute.

Mbappe extended their advantage three minutes later with a fine first-time effort into the top corner from a cross by Rodrygo, who scored the fourth on a quick counter-attack in the 57th minute.

Las Palmas were reduced to 10 men when substitute Benito Ramirez received a straight red card for a studs-up tackle on Lucas Vazquez in the 64th minute.

Despite Real taking their foot off the gas, they still had three efforts by Mbappe, Bellingham and Federico Valverde ruled out by the VAR for offsides in the build up.

"It was an important win for us because we took advantage of what happened to Atletico and Barcelona on Saturday, we wanted to win and we won," Mbappe told DAZN.

"To concede an early goal is difficult but the team's reaction was brilliant. We played on attack, we looked for space, we scored a lot of goals, I think all the fans enjoyed the game because we played well and now we are leaders.

"It's a dream to play for Real and to listen to the fans chant my name, I'm very happy because I've adapted to the team and I'm playing the way I want to play and enjoying it again."