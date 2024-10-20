Logo
Sport

Mbappe, Vinicius score to give Real Madrid 2-1 win at Celta Vigo
Sport

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - October 19, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Celta Vigo's Carl Starfelt REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - October 19, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Celta Vigo's Damian Rodriguez REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - October 19, 2024 Celta Vigo's Williot Swedberg celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - October 19, 2024 Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos comes on as a substitute to replace Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo, Spain - October 19, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
20 Oct 2024 05:17AM
VIGO, Spain : Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr scored in each half to give Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.

Mbappe gave Real the lead with a brilliant strike from long range in the 20th minute. However, Swedish forward Williot Swedberg equalised for the home side with a first-touch effort from a counter-attack in the 51st minute.

Real went ahead again when substitute Luka Modric played Vinicius through and the Brazilian took the ball past the goalkeeper before finishing in the 66th minute.

Real are second in the LaLiga standings on 24 points, level with leaders Barcelona who have a game in hand and host Sevilla on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

