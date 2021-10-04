Logo
Mbappe wanted PSG to earn some money from his transfer
Mbappe wanted PSG to earn some money from his transfer

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - January 16, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

04 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:41PM)
PARIS: France striker Kylian Mbappe said he informed Paris St Germain in July that he wanted to leave so that the Ligue 1 club earned some money from the transfer and had time to find a replacement.

PSG turned down several bids from Real Madrid for Mbappe, who can leave as a free agent at the end of this season as his contract expires next June.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend (my contract), I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to find a quality replacement," the 22-year-old told RMC Sport in an interview that will be aired on Tuesday (Oct 5).

"It is a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I am still happy. I announced it early enough ... I said, if you don't want me to leave, I'll stay."

Mbappe denied he had turned down "six or seven" extension proposals.

"People have said that I refused six or seven offers of extension, that I do not want to talk to (sporting director)Leonardo, this is absolutely not true. They told me 'Kylian now you talk with the president," he explained.

"Personally, I did not appreciate the fact that they said I came (with the news he wanted to leave) the last week of August. I said at the end of July that I wanted to go."

 

Source: Reuters/ac

